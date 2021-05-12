How Serious Would This New Former-Republican, Anti-Trump Third Party Be?

There will be a lot of scoffing – and some cheering – for the news that Miles Taylor – formerly known as “Anonymous” – has organized more than 100 Republicans, including some former elected officials, to sign a letter this week threatening to form a third party.

People will point out, accurately, that the signers are largely retired and, as far as we know, not intending to run for public office again anytime soon. “Reuters reported earlier that the former governors Tom Ridge of Pennsylvania and Christine Todd Whitman of New Jersey will sign it, as will former Transportation Secretary Mary …