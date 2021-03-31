While the reasoning of Roe v. Wade has been widely and justly criticized, there’s a part of Justice Blackmun’s argument that has not received nearly enough scrutiny. His argument that the Constitution’s protections for “persons” do not apply to unborn children was very weak. At Bloomberg Opinion, I take up the problems in the argument, and the implications of the 14th Amendment’s guarantee that all persons will have the protection of the laws.
The Corner
How the 14th Amendment Protects the Right to Life
