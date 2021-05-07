How the Diversity Mania Threatens Freedom of Speech

I’m old enough to remember when leftists held freedom of speech sacred. That’s before their long march through our institutions put them in power. Now they insist on controlled speech.

On Thursday, May 13, starting at 2:30 PM, the James G. Martin Center is hosting an online event to discuss the ways “diversity” efforts imperil freedom of speech. The three panelists will be Jeanette Doran, president of North Carolina Institute for Constitutional Law, Stanley Kurtz, senior fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, and Terry Pell, president of the Center for Individual Rights.

Anyone who is interested can go to this link to register.