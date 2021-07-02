How the Infrastructure Bill Undercut Schumer

My Bloomberg Opinion column is on the Democratic infighting over infrastructure.

The political maneuvering about infrastructure is getting pretty strange, what with President Joe Biden first cheering a bipartisan bill, then threatening to veto it, and then taking back the veto threat in the span of two days. When the action on stage gets hard to follow, it can be helpful to review the main characters and their motivations. . . .

Spoiler: Getting the most improvement in infrastructure for taxpayer dollars doesn’t appear to be one of the top motivations.