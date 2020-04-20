The Corner

'How the Media Completely Blew the Trump Ventilator Story'

I have a piece up on the home page on how the administration handled the potential shortfall in ventilators quite deftly. It obviously helped that the lockdowns kept the disease from running completely out of control, but the administration almost certainly would have been able to handle worse numbers.

A key, as I write in the piece, was not simply giving states the ventilators they were requesting, which played in the media as a failure, when it was really an element of the success.

A number of insights drove the effort:

1) Governors often didn’t know what they were talking about when they made big requests. They didn’t know how many ventilators they had, didn’t know how many were in use, and understandably wanted a big margin for error.

2) It was important to get a granular look at the ventilator picture around the country, especially how many were in use at one time. A data team used CMS billings to figure this out.

3) Because FEMA could do just-in-time deliveries, it wasn’t necessary to send out ventilators based on what models said the demand would be in two or three weeks. The administration could wait to see the situation in real time and act accordingly.

4) Since the hot spots are geographically limited, there are hospitals all over the country not using ventilators. That made for a de facto reserve that was tapped by guaranteeing states and hospitals they’d get ventilators back quickly if they needed them after lending them to hard-hit areas.

In addition, production was ramped up quickly working with manufacturers and occasionally using the DPA. All of this means that the worst was avoided — although New Jersey and New York were near the edge at times — and the federal stockpile is now growing.

Elections

Biden Stumbles Through Televised Interview on Coronavirus Response: ‘You Know, There’s — During World War II, You Know, Where Roosevelt Came Up With A Thing’

By
Joe Biden on Friday stumbled through an interview on his proposed response to the coronavirus pandemic. Following a long and disjointed introduction, Biden appeared to suggest policy proposals similar to those Franklin D. Roosevelt employed to coordinate manufacturing for the war effort in the ... Read More
Health Care

The Ventilator Shortage That Wasn’t

By
In March, one of the most feared aspects of the pandemic was the widely reported coming shortage of ventilators. One well-publicized estimate, repeated by the New York Times, the New Yorker and CNN, was that the U.S. would need roughly one million ventilators, or more than five times as many as we had. Gulp. ... Read More
U.S.

The Viral Center

By
The coronavirus struck America during an era of polarization. Politics was bitterly divided. The two sides did not just disagree. Partisans existed in separate realities, with different religious commitments, moral attitudes, policy priorities, and sources of information. The gaps between blue states and red ... Read More
Health Care

How Many People Already Have COVID-19?

By
My piece yesterday went through some of the evidence, but new information keeps flooding in: First, researchers at Stanford gave antibody tests -- which detect whether someone had COVID in the past, not just whether they're currently infected -- to more than 3,000 people in Santa Clara County, Calif. (also ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Age of Hog and Hominy

By
Edna Ferber, author of Giant, had a great ear for one of the subtlest American dialects: High Texan Bulls***, the mother tongue of almost every politician to make it from the Lone Star State to the national stage, from Lyndon Johnson to Ross Perot to George W. Bush to Rick Perry. “It was part of the Texas ... Read More
