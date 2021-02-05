How the U.K.’s Coronavirus Management Went from Worst to Best

Katy Balls has written a fascinating report for The Spectator on Britain’s “Vaccine Taskforce,” explaining how it is that the U.K. coronavirus management went from being one of the worst to one of the best countries in the world:

Rolling out the vaccines needed military precision — and the military. Soldiers from 101 Logistic Brigade, under the command of Brigadier Phil Prosser, had been embedded in the NHS since the PPE debacle. ‘They used the same principles of logistics that they did in Afghanistan or Iraq,’ says one official. ‘To them, there is no such thing as “Can’t do it”.’