How to Handle President Erdogan

Diplomacy is a serious business, as Boris Johnson, prime minister of the U.K., is discovering. As well as trying to convince the EU to either accept his Brexit deal or cooperate in Britain’s leaving without one, Johnson is trying to persuade Turkey’s President Erdogan to halt his military offensive against Syrian Kurds.

As I’ve mentioned here before, Boris Johnson might find “persuading” Erdogan very difficult. Not least because, three years ago, he wrote a very rude (albeit amusing) poem about him. Who cares about a silly poem? You say. But recall the wider context.

Erdogan’s decision to ban all criticism against him in Turkey was naturally controversial, both at home and abroad. However, when a comedian in Germany, Jan Böhmermann, wrote a deliberately profane sketch about the Turkish president, he was forced to go under police protection and Chancellor Merkel then allowed a criminal prosecution, at the behest of the Turkish government, to go ahead. (This was later dropped.)

Merkel hadn’t the faintest idea of how to stand up to bullies, clearly. Johnson did as a journalist — his poem was a defiant defense of liberalism (small “l”). But as prime minister, a very different strategy is required.

From a recent statement by a No. 10 spokesperson:

The prime minister underlined that Turkey is an important partner for the UK and a Nato ally. He recognised Turkey’s role at the forefront of the fight against [Isis] and its generosity in supporting refugees who’ve fled the civil war in Syria. But the prime minister was clear that the UK cannot support Turkey’s military action. He urged the president to end the operation and enter into dialogue, and said the UK and international partners stand ready to support negotiations towards a ceasefire.

Will the new approach work?