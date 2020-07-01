How to Quit without Being a Quitter

About the possibility that Trump could drop out of the race, Jim writes:

But it’s really hard to imagine Trump choosing to not run for another term. As much as the president dreads the label “loser,” I suspect he would dread the label “quitter” even more.

I don’t think he’ll probably drop out, either, but I don’t find it hard to imagine the narrative. How about this? “I have important things to do, and very profitable businesses to run. I was never a politician. I never wanted to be a politician. I did this for the country. But I can only do so much. I had always planned to be a one-term president, but, of course, I couldn’t announce that, because it would have put me in a weak negotiating position and kept me from getting all these great deals done, which I have accomplished. The only reason I allowed my name to be put on the ballot a second time around was because no one on the Republican side stepped up, so there was only me. The Republicans just don’t know how to win. I know how to win. And I won the one I wanted to win, the one that counted. I can’t keep carrying these losers for another four years.”

Randomize the capitalization and muck up the spelling, put it on Twitter, and that’s the story.