I Didn’t Miss Your Call, I Was in a ‘Virtual Walkout’

When rank-and-file employees are infuriated that the management is insufficiently progressive for their tastes, the go-to move in this era of remote working is a “virtual walkout.” Not enough employees are actually in the workplaces to physically walk out, so the workers . . . just walk away from their computers and don’t answer their phones, it appears. New York Times workers are doing it. Facebook workers are doing it.

Of course, it’s kind of tough to tell the difference between a “virtual walkout” and just . . . not responding to emails, Slack messages, or calls. I suppose if you really want a huge turnout for your “virtual walkout,” schedule it for late Friday afternoon. Lots of people will inadvertently join your cause.

Media

What Is Fact-Checking without Facts?

By
‘Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts.” How quaint seems this trenchant observation by the late Daniel Patrick Moynihan, one of the greatest progressive thinkers of the 20th century’s latter half. Not because of the patriarchal pronoun presumptions of the aging white cis male; I ... Read More
NR Webathon

Don’t Let Them Destroy the Country

By
I   don’t come to you with tidings of joy. If you aren’t alarmed by what’s happening to the country, you haven’t been paying attention. I don’t simply mean the sickening violence. I mean the campaign to excuse it and normalize it by the media establishment and the intellectual elite. It’s ... Read More
U.S.

The Lockdowns Are Now a Scandal

By
A boy in my neighborhood committed suicide a few weeks ago. It’s possible that the teen’s preexisting problems were exacerbated by the seclusion, tediousness, and helplessness of a national lockdown. Maybe not. I didn’t really know him. I do know that locals were forced to pay respects by sitting parked ... Read More
