I Didn’t Miss Your Call, I Was in a ‘Virtual Walkout’

When rank-and-file employees are infuriated that the management is insufficiently progressive for their tastes, the go-to move in this era of remote working is a “virtual walkout.” Not enough employees are actually in the workplaces to physically walk out, so the workers . . . just walk away from their computers and don’t answer their phones, it appears. New York Times workers are doing it. Facebook workers are doing it.

Of course, it’s kind of tough to tell the difference between a “virtual walkout” and just . . . not responding to emails, Slack messages, or calls. I suppose if you really want a huge turnout for your “virtual walkout,” schedule it for late Friday afternoon. Lots of people will inadvertently join your cause.