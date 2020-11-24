The Corner

Politics & Policy

I Don’t Know What the World May Need . . .

By
Former Secretary of State John Kerry speaks during a campaign event in support of 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden in North Libery, Iowa, February 1, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

. . . but I’m pretty sure it’s not John Kerry.

Many conservatives believe that there isn’t much to be done, or that should be done, on climate change. If that’s you, set aside your own beliefs for a moment and put yourself in Joe Biden’s shoes. Biden has announced he will name John Kerry as a special envoy for climate issues. On one hand, naming a special envoy is a way to signal that the issue matters, and because the most influential Democrat-aligned environmentalists take a fundamentally moralistic and quasi-spiritual view of climate issues (sin, penance, redemption) this probably will be politically useful. It’s a cheap way to buy off the greens while giving an old Senate ally what he wants most: a chance to feel important.

As a practical policy matter, the Kerry appointment is a terrible decision, and the kind of terrible decision — unimaginative and lacking the liberated boldness that a man very likely to be a one-term president should enjoy — that we can expect Biden to make more of.

Kerry’s approach to climate is, essentially, a foreign-policy approach, to “work with our allies and partners, alongside rising young leaders in the climate movement,” i.e., he’ll attend a lot of conferences and get his picture taken with Greta Thunberg. But if the Biden administration wants to do something meaningful on climate on the world stage, it is going to have to do something in Washington, because any meaningful commitment would require a treaty with Senate confirmation and wide buy-in. The failure of the Paris Agreement should make that much plain.

The consensus to get that done does not currently exist, and John Kerry is the wrong man — maybe the wrongest man — to try to forge such a consensus. Biden would have got a lot further with someone like James Baker or Christine Todd Whitman.

The Trump administration had many of the wrong ideas and wrong goals, but, even with that it mind, it is worth understanding that it was a failure on its own terms: no big beautiful wall paid for by Mexico, no smaller trade deficit with China, etc. Biden is positioning himself to end up in the same situation. If all he wants to do is to be president — and that may be it — then presidential-envoy dog-and-pony shows are fine. If he actually wants to get something done, he’ll have to take some risks and try some new things.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

The Economy

Here Comes the Biden Blame Game

By
During the eight years that President Obama and his team managed the economy, Americans were regularly assured that the president’s Keynesian policies would deliver striking growth in the years ahead. The growth repeatedly failed to materialize, and what followed was a master class in blamesmanship. No matter ... Read More
The Economy

Here Comes the Biden Blame Game

By
During the eight years that President Obama and his team managed the economy, Americans were regularly assured that the president’s Keynesian policies would deliver striking growth in the years ahead. The growth repeatedly failed to materialize, and what followed was a master class in blamesmanship. No matter ... Read More
U.S.

The Coming Anti-COVID Restriction Backlash

By
The backlash is coming. It already seems clear that the first major political and cultural eruption of the Biden years will be a roiling populist backlash against the next round of COVID restrictions. We saw this sentiment play out in sporadic anti-lockdown demonstrations last spring, and it has driven ... Read More
U.S.

The Coming Anti-COVID Restriction Backlash

By
The backlash is coming. It already seems clear that the first major political and cultural eruption of the Biden years will be a roiling populist backlash against the next round of COVID restrictions. We saw this sentiment play out in sporadic anti-lockdown demonstrations last spring, and it has driven ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

The Rural Way

By
Almost every national Election Night reveals the same old red/blue map. The country geographically is a sea of red. The coasts and small areas along the southern border and around the Great Lakes remain blue atolls. Yet when the maps are recalibrated for population rather than area, the blue areas blow up, ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

The Rural Way

By
Almost every national Election Night reveals the same old red/blue map. The country geographically is a sea of red. The coasts and small areas along the southern border and around the Great Lakes remain blue atolls. Yet when the maps are recalibrated for population rather than area, the blue areas blow up, ... Read More
Elections

A Hard Look at Those Post-Election Legal Efforts

By
On the menu today: Michigan certifies its vote totals; the General Services Administration starts the transition; and it’s time for a hard, unflinching look at the president’s post-election legal efforts. What Did the President Get from His Legal Team? Michigan and Georgia have certified their election ... Read More
Elections

A Hard Look at Those Post-Election Legal Efforts

By
On the menu today: Michigan certifies its vote totals; the General Services Administration starts the transition; and it’s time for a hard, unflinching look at the president’s post-election legal efforts. What Did the President Get from His Legal Team? Michigan and Georgia have certified their election ... Read More