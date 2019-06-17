The Corner

Books

Strange Bedfellows

By

We hinted last week about the terrific C-SPAN video featuring liberal Jeanne Safer, author of I Love You, But I Hate Your Politics: How to Protect Your Intimate Relationships in a Poisonous Partisan World, and her husband, our colleague, Richard Brookhiser, about her cracking new book. The interview — taped at the duo’s Manhattan apartment — was aired over the weekend, and can be watched now, in full, here, something we strongly encourage.

Comments

Learn more about I Love You, But . . . here.

Update: Today Jeanne also appeared on Morning Joe. Watch her segment here.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

FBI Lovebirds Is D.C. Satire at Its Best

By
What do you get when you take Dean Cain, an actor famous for playing Superman on TV, and Kristy Swanson, the actress who was the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and give them the chance to play a couple of adulterous, wildly partisan FBI agents working at the highest levels of the Mueller Russiagate ... Read More