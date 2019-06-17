Strange Bedfellows

We hinted last week about the terrific C-SPAN video featuring liberal Jeanne Safer, author of I Love You, But I Hate Your Politics: How to Protect Your Intimate Relationships in a Poisonous Partisan World, and her husband, our colleague, Richard Brookhiser, about her cracking new book. The interview — taped at the duo’s Manhattan apartment — was aired over the weekend, and can be watched now, in full, here, something we strongly encourage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Learn more about I Love You, But . . . here.

Update: Today Jeanne also appeared on Morning Joe. Watch her segment here.