IDF: ‘Israel Is Under Attack’

Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 11, 2021. (Nir Elias/Reuters)

“Israel is under attack,” the Israel Defense Forces have declared.

With Israel under barrage of Hamas rocket fire, Israel Defense Forces have released this map, indicating all the sirens going off alerting residents to seek shelter as rockets are fired toward the southern and central parts of the country:

Every red dot marks sirens in Israel over the last 30 minutes: Israel is under attack. pic.twitter.com/1CSOFn8NBi — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 11, 2021

This incredible video shows the success of the Iron Dome Missile system in shooting down the rockets in mid air:

RAW FOOTAGE: This is the moment the Iron Dome intercepted a barrage of rockets over Tel Aviv and central Israel. pic.twitter.com/8jl8OTgWCl — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 11, 2021

But the system is not 100 percent, and at least one rocket slipped through and hit this civilian bus:

One of the 100s of rockets that were just fired from Gaza toward Tel Aviv and central Israel exploded on a civilian bus. Hamas’ intentions are clear: kill Israeli civilians. We won’t stand by and let this happen. pic.twitter.com/aNsA3dlgMe — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 11, 2021

Hamas’s decision to exploit the current unrest in Jerusalem and shoot rockets into the highly populated Tel Aviv region is an escalation by the terrorist group that is likely to trigger a swift and forceful response.