The Corner

World

IDF: ‘Israel Is Under Attack’

By
Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 11, 2021. (Nir Elias/Reuters)

“Israel is under attack,” the Israel Defense Forces have declared.

With Israel under barrage of Hamas rocket fire, Israel Defense Forces have released this map, indicating all the sirens going off alerting residents to seek shelter as rockets are fired toward the southern and central parts of the country:

This incredible video shows the success of the Iron Dome Missile system in shooting down the rockets in mid air:

But the system is not 100 percent, and at least one rocket slipped through and hit this civilian bus:

Hamas’s decision to exploit the current unrest in Jerusalem and shoot rockets into the highly populated Tel Aviv region is an escalation by the terrorist group that is likely to trigger a swift and forceful response.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Recommended

The Latest