If Afghanistan Breaks Badly after a U.S. Withdrawal, It’s All on Biden

I concur with the house editorial on President Biden’s decision to fully withdraw from Afghanistan by September 11 that concludes, “This withdrawal will likely only swap the unsatisfactory status quo for what we have been trying to avoid coming to pass in Afghanistan the last two decades.”

While I’ve disagreed with Michael Brendan Dougherty on foreign intervention/overseas U.S. military presences/isolationism quite a bit in the past, I think MBD makes the most compelling and articulate case for leaving entirely. If our forces are going to leave the country entirely beyond the standard presence to protect an embassy, they should leave after …