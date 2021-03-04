If Democrats Circle the Wagons around Andrew Cuomo, They’re Just Asking for Worse Behavior

The only person who really benefits when a political party rallies around and defends a scandal-ridden jerk is the scandal-ridden jerk. There is no evidence to prove that scandal-ridden jerks are somehow more effective or better leaders than those who manage to never get their hands caught in the cookie jar.

Each time some politician gets caught in some scandal, he examines the politicians who survived previous scandals and concludes he can get away with it, too.

And pretty often, he’s right. Ted Kennedy, Representatives John Murtha and Gerry Studds, Bill Clinton, Larry Craig, David Vitter, Gary Condit, Charlie Rangel, Bob Menendez. …