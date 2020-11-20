‘If It’s a Conspiracy, It’s Time to Prove It’

Today on The Editors, Rich, Jim, Alexandra, and Maddy discuss the latest in the post-election fight, NYC’s school closures, and allegations against Raphael Warnock. Listen below, or subscribe to this podcast on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, or Spotify.
At the Eleventh Hour, Trump Campaign Reverses Legal Course . . . Again
The Trump campaign’s litigation strategy in Pennsylvania has been very hard to follow. It has changed drastically again at the eleventh hour -- or beyond. As I detailed Wednesday, the strategy of abandoning fraud claims weirdly left the campaign pursuing a case that could not prevail . . . a fatal flaw ... Read More
Americans Deserve the Truth, Even If It’s Unpleasant
On the menu today: a blunt message about who is conning whom in the aftermath of the 2020 elections. You Are Being Conned Rudy Giuliani, yesterday: We have enough evidence without [a lawsuit in Wisconsin] to overturn this election. We have it from the affidavits of American citizens, but that’s a matter ... Read More
Fox News Ratings Tumble as Trump Supports Other Networks
The dip came after President Trump retweeted support for its rival news networks. Read More
‘The Dumbest Coup’
Noah Rothman’s excellent piece in Commentary, “The Dumbest of Coups,” deserves to be widely read. I’ve been writing about conspiracy theories for a while now — QAnon, the Flat-Earth gang, etc. — and one of the things you quickly learn about conspiracy theories is that every conspiracy theory is, ... Read More
Trump’s Disgraceful Gambit
The Rudy Giuliani–led press conference at the RNC yesterday was the most outlandish and irresponsible performance ever by a group of lawyers representing a president of the United States. If Giuliani’s charge of a “national conspiracy” to produce fraudulent votes in Democratic cities around the country ... Read More
The Insanity Oath
Conservatives sense that social progressives have achieved a critical level of consolidation in key institutions: the Democratic Party, the university, and the prestige media. The occasional purges of old-school liberals from these institutions testify to that fact. The way that progressives have made ... Read More
Trump’s Ugly Exit
No one expected Donald Trump to handle a defeat in the 2020 election well. It was predictable he’d deny that he really lost and allege the vote was rigged, that he’d tweet wild and misleading things, and that he’d lash out in absurd and sophomoric ways. All that was inevitable. What’s been more ... Read More
Checkmate in Pennsylvania for the Trump Campaign
Realistically speaking, the legal battle over the 2020 election is over. As I explained over the weekend, from President Trump’s perspective, that battle is beset by a fatal mismatch between (a) what his campaign is in a position to allege and prove, and (b) the remedy -- i.e., the potential number of votes ... Read More
Obama’s Grotesque Self-Revisionism
In an episode of CBS’s 60 Minutes last Sunday, former president Barack Obama not-so-subtly compared Trump’s tenure in the White House to something out of a banana republic or a one-party totalitarian state: I think that there has been this sense over the last several years that literally anything goes and is ... Read More
How We Know Dominion Voting Machines Didn’t Affect the Election Outcome
In the face of clear evidence that President Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, Trump and his surrogates have promoted wild and demonstrably false conspiracy theories that voting machines changed the votes needed to deliver Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election. Last week, President ... Read More
