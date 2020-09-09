If PC Racial Preferences Return to California, Everyone Loses

The Center for Equal Opportunity, on whose board I serve, released a report today by Dr. Althea Nagai titled, “If California Restores Race Discrimination: Implications for Higher Education.” California voters will determine this November whether to end the state’s constitutional ban on racial, ethnic, and sex discrimination in public contracting, employment, and education — including university admissions. The report concludes that, if California voters decide to bring back allowing racial and ethnic preferences in university admissions, the following will happen:

Race will again become a major factor, discriminating against candidates of better qualifications to achieve the desired racial numbers.

Race will likely carry more weight than preferences granted to in-state applicants.

Schools somewhat less competitive than Berkeley, San Diego, and Irvine would place even greater weight on race to achieve their desired campus diversity, much like Wisconsin was doing in 2011.

White and Asian applicants will be most likely to bear the admissions cost of diversity; and blacks and Hispanics will bear the costs of mismatch.

The accompanying press release, which includes a link to the report itself, can be read here.