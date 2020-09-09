The Corner

Education

If PC Racial Preferences Return to California, Everyone Loses

By

The Center for Equal Opportunity, on whose board I serve, released a report today by Dr. Althea Nagai titled, “If California Restores Race Discrimination: Implications for Higher Education.” California voters will determine this November whether to end the state’s constitutional ban on racial, ethnic, and sex discrimination in public contracting, employment, and education — including university admissions. The report concludes that, if California voters decide to bring back allowing racial and ethnic preferences in university admissions, the following will happen:

  • Race will again become a major factor, discriminating against candidates of better qualifications to achieve the desired racial numbers.
  • Race will likely carry more weight than preferences granted to in-state applicants.
  • Schools somewhat less competitive than Berkeley, San Diego, and Irvine would place even greater weight on race to achieve their desired campus diversity, much like Wisconsin was doing in 2011.
  • White and Asian applicants will be most likely to bear the admissions cost of diversity; and blacks and Hispanics will bear the costs of mismatch.

The accompanying press release, which includes a link to the report itself, can be read here.

Comments
Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

NR PLUS Elections

Accept the Results

By
One of the many wondrous ironies of the 2016 presidential campaign is that the very same Democrats who spent the months leading up to the election demanding that Donald Trump make a solemn vow to “accept the results,” prelusive to the concession speech he was expected to make, refused to accept the ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Accept the Results

By
One of the many wondrous ironies of the 2016 presidential campaign is that the very same Democrats who spent the months leading up to the election demanding that Donald Trump make a solemn vow to “accept the results,” prelusive to the concession speech he was expected to make, refused to accept the ... Read More
Media

Questions the Media Should Ask Joe Biden

By
Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden finally held what was billed as a press conference with journalists the other day -- something of rarity in a campaign that has relied predominately on staged question-and-answer sessions. It was a truly embarrassing display of hackery from the media. Here’s a ... Read More
Media

Questions the Media Should Ask Joe Biden

By
Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden finally held what was billed as a press conference with journalists the other day -- something of rarity in a campaign that has relied predominately on staged question-and-answer sessions. It was a truly embarrassing display of hackery from the media. Here’s a ... Read More
U.S.

The Coming Police Crisis

By
American policing is heading for a crisis. Cops are going to keep showing up for work. They’re not going to go on strike and parade in front of local police stations with picket signs. But they are going to stop performing the kind of proactive police work that every good cop knows is what really prevents ... Read More
U.S.

The Coming Police Crisis

By
American policing is heading for a crisis. Cops are going to keep showing up for work. They’re not going to go on strike and parade in front of local police stations with picket signs. But they are going to stop performing the kind of proactive police work that every good cop knows is what really prevents ... Read More
U.S.

The Coming Bout of COVID Polarization

By
Donald Trump sometimes calls the coronavirus “the invisible enemy.” Occasionally he comes up with an evocative phrase. And for me it evokes the way the disease harms the society that contends with it. By adopting quarantines, the cities empty, and the protective presence of citizens is withdrawn from shopping ... Read More
U.S.

The Coming Bout of COVID Polarization

By
Donald Trump sometimes calls the coronavirus “the invisible enemy.” Occasionally he comes up with an evocative phrase. And for me it evokes the way the disease harms the society that contends with it. By adopting quarantines, the cities empty, and the protective presence of citizens is withdrawn from shopping ... Read More