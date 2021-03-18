If This, Then That

At the Washington Post’s Monkey Cage blog, David Ebner and Vladimir Enrique Medenica suggest that advocates of foreign intervention are more racially resentful than are doves. This is their précis:

Our analysis led to three broad findings across countries and issues. Racially resentful Whites are much more likely to 1) prefer military interventions to diplomatic or economic foreign policy options; 2) perceive “non-White” foreign countries like Iran and China as especially threatening; and 3) support increased spending on the U.S. military. Furthermore, we find that racially resentful Whites are generally skeptical of policies and politicians they perceive as more “dovish” or unpatriotic, such as diplomacy and foreign aid.

If true, that might spark a rethinking of the nature of the “America First” crowd, no?