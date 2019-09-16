If You Don’t Like This Uncorroborated Allegation against Brett Kavanaugh, Don’t Worry, We Have Another

The approach of Brett Kavanaugh’s enemies has been to try to boost the credibility of one dubious, uncorroborated allegation with the next. The latest in this series is the instantly notorious New York Times book excerpt, ably deconstructed by John McCormack. What we’re supposed to believe is that the original Yale allegation from Deborah Ramirez, which she was unsure of, is buttressed by another allegation involving a woman who apparently has no recollection of it, according to her friends. The Times didn’t bother to include that fact, of course, and only added it upon a firestorm of criticism. It’s a disgrace that an editor didn’t ask about the alleged victim’s version, and that the authors, who reported on it in their anti-Kavanaugh book, didn’t volunteer it.

Rich Lowry is the editor of National Review. He can be reached via email: comments.lowry@nationalreview.com. @richlowry