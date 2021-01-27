Illegal Immigration and ‘Racial Equity’

U.S. Border Patrol agents detain illegal immigrants near Roma, Texas, May 11, 2017. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

The Biden administration displayed profound disregard for blue-collar Americans within minutes of taking office by issuing a series of executive orders that will do both immediate and long-term damage to the wage and employment levels of lower- and middle-class workers. Among those orders were those pertaining to immigration.

There being no discernible benefit to Americans from the immigration policies announced by the Biden administration, even a sycophantic media was compelled to ask why the administration’s first priority was to stop deportations, free illegal immigrants from custody, and stop construction of the border wall. The response: “Racial equity.” Not even an administration immersed in surreality can explain how refusing to enforce immigration laws has anything to do with racial equity (for galactic doubletalk, ask them to explain the meaning of “racial equity”).

Yet one thing’s certain: Americans, particularly blue-collar workers — and disproportionately blacks — will pay for the administration’s virtue signaling.

Black employment levels declined an alarming 18 points over the three decades preceding the Trump administration. Evidence adduced before the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights shows that 40 percent of that decline was due to competition from illegal immigrants. The evidence also shows that illegal immigration depressed wage levels by between $960–$1,500 annually, depending on the geographic market.

This isn’t because low-skilled Americans — regardless of race — are unwilling to work. It’s because they’re unwilling to work at the cut-rate wages (and often substandard conditions) offered to illegal immigrants — a cohort unlikely to complain to the EEOC, OSHA, or the Wage & Hour Division of the Department of Labor.

The inevitable influx of illegal immigrants due to Biden’s executive orders will further crowd out blacks from the workforce. This inexorably increases the number of Americans dependent on the government for subsistence. It will swell the ranks of unemployed blacks while reducing the wages of blacks who do have jobs.

How’s that for “racial equity?”