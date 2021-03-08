I’m from NR’s Readership, and I’m Here to Help

(Phillip Nelson/Getty Images)

Today we have launched our first webathon in quite some time. In addition to our ongoing need for support, which is vast (and I do mean vast), there is the hideous and relentless onslaught of these past eight years, found in the lawsuit that Michael Mann has waged against NR, for the purposes of crushing it. Please do read the case made by Rich Lowry for why we must see this thing through to victory.

Victory can only happen with the generosity of our readers. We seek, now through the end of this month, to raise $250,000. More if possible, less if that is how the readership responds (although our needs are multiples of that amount – this is the fate and fiscal reality of engaging in conservative opinion journalism). We are well aware of this reality: We have no claim, not a micron, not an iota, on anyone’s charity.

And yet: This new effort is off to the races: Already this day nearly 160 people have responded, contributing over $30,000. Our lips to God’s Ears — may we find that amount doubled by midnight. What will be will be, but what has already been — oh my, there have been some kindly donors, a few of whom have added their comments of encouragement. We share a number:

Karen spots us $100, and a bit of exasperation over the sloth of justice: “I remember when this started. I cannot believe this has not been resolved. I admire your resolve and appreciate the balanced opinions that you provide on a daily basis.” Karen your kindness and commitment to NR means the world.

Guy plunks a Fifty into the collection plate, and states the case better than we can: “NR has been my political Bible since first reading it my high school library many, many years ago. I doubt it can be found there today. One positive that may come of our COVID crisis is a wake-up call to the damage the teachers’ unions are doing to our children, thus our democracy. We need the voice of NR.” Amen, brother.

Kevin also forks over $50. Why? Here’s why: “The attempted suppression of free speech must be stopped! This constant push to silence anyone with a differing opinion is anti-American and destructive to the nation!” Truer words never spoken. Thanks so much, Kevin.

Another General Grant arrives, this time from John, who is not taking kindly to this Mann assault on NR (and all of us and our rights): “Your persistence in the face of this outrageous onslaught is key to preserving our freedoms and our liberties. Keep up the good work, you are fighting against much more than just an overbearing professor.” Understood. And deeply appreciated.

Rob and Lauren sent, oh my oh my, $18,000. Yes, you read that correctly. And that came with most encouraging words: “Keep up the good fight, team! When you fight, you fight for us all. G-d bless!” Over the ether, can you feel my embrace? Thanks ever so much.

Eileen finds 500 smackers and doesn’t hesitate to hit the donate button: “Every time I donate to one of these fundraising drives, I think “NRO is needed now more than ever.” And that’s true today as well. I’m so grateful for all of the outstanding writers and thinkers at NRO. Please hang in there.” Hanging, and not by the neck, thanks to your persistent generosity. Thanks.

Heard last week, a passage from Ecclesiastes, about friendship. Curious, as the old hardy-har-har goes about Catholics and the Bible, I opened the too-little-used book, located the passage, and found it fitting, which is the understatement of the ages. Here it is (in a nod to the ecumenical, from the King James Bible, Chapter 6, 13-16):

Separate thyself from thine enemies, and take heed of thy friends. A faithful friend is a strong defence: and he that hath found such an one hath found a treasure. Nothing doth countervail a faithful friend, and his excellency is invaluable. A faithful friend is the medicine of life; and they that fear the Lord shall find him.

Do we at NR ever know about faithful friends. And we treasure them. We would not be but for them. You, I hope!

From the Old Testament to the Great White Way: As Cole Porter wrote, and Ethel Merman and Bert Lahr crooned, when other friendships have been forgot, ours will still be hot. Well, the heat is on — can you see yourself, old buddy old pal, to making a contribution to NR, sorely in need of such. Nope, it doesn’t have to be the size of that tendered by Rob and Lauren, but if you can spare $20 or $25 or $50, we’d be thankful deeply, and the same if you could spot us a C Note, or one of those loftier denominations with maybe William McKinley staring back or Grover Cleveland giving you his best side, well, we’d be confounded as how to best express our profound gratitude. Whether it’s the Widow’s Mite, the Billionaire’s chump change, or the contents of that forgotten change jar, any and all amounts and means of support are — I repeat myself — sorely needed.

Please contribute here, and we remind those who like to send their generosity via the U.S. Mail, please make your check payable to "National Review" and send it to National Review, ATTN: Webathon, 19 West 44th Street, New York, N.Y., 10036.


