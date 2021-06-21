Imagine If: Sheldon Whitehouse Edition

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D., R.I.) points at a poster board during the confirmation hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., October 14, 2020. (Erin Schaff/Reuters)

Occasionally, it really can be instructive to play “imagine if . . .” So let’s do so with Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island.

Imagine if:

There existed a grandstanding, lightning-rod Republican senator who had made a name for himself spreading conspiracy theories about the Supreme Court, and that senator not only belonged to an all-white country club, but that senator had previously promised to leave that all-white country club, and yet, despite that promise that senator not only declined to leave that all-white country club, but entrenched his position in it, and when asked about this by the press, that senator said simply that “it’s a long tradition in Rhode Island, and there are many of them.”

What do we think would happen next?

It’s good to be a Democrat sometimes.