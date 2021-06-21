Imagine If: Sheldon Whitehouse Edition

Occasionally, it really can be instructive to play “imagine if . . .” So let’s do so with Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island.
Imagine if:
- There existed a grandstanding, lightning-rod Republican senator who had made a name for himself spreading conspiracy theories about the Supreme Court, and
- that senator not only belonged to an all-white country club, but
- that senator had previously promised to leave that all-white country club, and yet, despite that promise
- that senator not only declined to leave that all-white country club, but entrenched his position in it, and
- when asked about this by the press, that senator said simply that “it’s a long tradition in Rhode Island, and there are many of them.”
What do we think would happen next?
It’s good to be a Democrat sometimes.