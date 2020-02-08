The Corner

‘Imagine This Every Month’: Yang Fan Leaves a $1,000 Tip at a Manchester Bar

By
Andrew Yang reacts to the crowd during a break at the Democratic presidential debate in Manchester, N.H., February 7, 2020. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

A fan of Andrew Yang tipped $1,000 at a bar in downtown Manchester, N.H., Friday night:

Yang’s proposal for a universal basic income would give every American adult citizen $1,000 a month, at a cost of nearly $3 trillion a year (about the same price as Medicare for All).

