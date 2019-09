We’ll see how Pelosi couches what reports say will be her call for impeachment inquiry, but once Democrats go down the road of an inquiry, they are very unlikely to pull up short of impeaching the president. It’s probably more likely that Pelosi will end up twisting the arms of vulnerable members in Trump districts to vote for impeachment than Democrats will end an inquiry by effectively saying, “There’s not a strong enough case here.”

