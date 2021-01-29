Impeachment vs. Censure

During the last three debates over a presidential impeachment, many people have suggested that a censure resolution would be a better way forward. My Bloomberg Opinion column today looks at why that option seems attractive to so many people, and the reasons its advantages are smaller than they look.

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review , a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute. @rameshponnuru