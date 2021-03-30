The Corner

NR PLUS Law & the Courts

Important Eyewitness Testimony at the Chauvin Trial

By
Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd, is introduced to potential jurors during jury selection in his trial in Minneapolis, Minn., March 15, 2021. (Jane Rosenberg/Reuters)

In the state’s opening statement at Derek Chauvin’s murder trial (which I address in more detail in a column on our home page), prosecutor Jerry Blackwell spoke of how, on the haunting video, the jury could see George Floyd’s neck being pressed in a chokehold by Chauvin “until the life was squeezed out of him.” It turned out that this anticipated the eyewitness testimony of Donald Williams II, a 33-year-old mixed-martial-arts fighter and security guard.

It was Mr. Williams who described what he saw that way. He is, furthermore, heard repeatedly on the recording played during the prosecution’s opening, pleading with …

