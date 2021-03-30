Important Eyewitness Testimony at the Chauvin Trial

In the state’s opening statement at Derek Chauvin’s murder trial (which I address in more detail in a column on our home page), prosecutor Jerry Blackwell spoke of how, on the haunting video, the jury could see George Floyd’s neck being pressed in a chokehold by Chauvin “until the life was squeezed out of him.” It turned out that this anticipated the eyewitness testimony of Donald Williams II, a 33-year-old mixed-martial-arts fighter and security guard.

It was Mr. Williams who described what he saw that way. He is, furthermore, heard repeatedly on the recording played during the prosecution’s opening, pleading with …