In a Sane World, America Would Have Just Fallen in Love with the Barrett Family

Judge Amy Coney Barrett during her nomination to the Supreme Court at the White House, September 26, 2020 (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

What’s not to love? A woman of excellence. A testimony to marriage. A household of hospitality. A love of America and the Constitution. A tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg and recognition of her role in history. Putting a spotlight on the powerful friendship between Justices Scalia and Ginsburg. And the implicit love of the Virgin Mary that should come every time we hear the name of that school in South Bend.

And, of course, there’s the radiance of the Dogma Living Loudly in such a beautiful way.

I have a particular love of the Barrett family because this is another potential Supreme Court family who have adopted. Of course, social media being what it is, people are wanting investigations into the histories of her two adopted children instead of taken the lesson that ought to be taken: We need that spirit of generosity that America has been known for. (Read Arthur Brooks, if you don’t know what I’m talking about.) The morning after Election Day, when I have no doubt we’ll have no idea the official results yet, the Supreme Court will be hearing a case on foster care, where the city of Philadelphia has halted contracts with Catholic Social Services because the beliefs of the Catholic Church on marriage are no longer acceptable there. That’s dangerous territory. That’s one of the reason Barrett was cheered at the White House today. She’s not looking to impose beautiful charismatic Christianity on the country. She wants that Constitution that’s protected us to be able to operate on our different beliefs to continue to operate.

Today is a beautiful day in America. I wish people would take a deep breath and be inspired. Let the Barrett family stretch your heart. Let Amy Barrett’s tribute to family and country remind us all what is most important in life.

