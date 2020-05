Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss how Dr. Fauci has been handling his coronavirus role, the media’s shameful treatment of red-state governors during this crisis, and do an exit-question-style round about the emerging unmasking scandal. Listen below, or subscribe to this podcast on iTunes, Google Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify, and Stitcher.

