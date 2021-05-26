The Corner

In Canada, You Get $1,440 in Tickets Just for Shaking Hands

The lockdowns in the U.S. are mostly in the rearview mirror, but across the border in Ontario (where almost 40 percent of Canadians live), they are handing out tickets to people for shaking hands in public:

Ontario had a surge in COVID-19 cases this spring, but the incidence has fallen back to February levels and is continuing to decline — no faster than its not-locked-down U.S. neighbors. No wonder our Canadian friends in Toronto say they are living in a “health dictatorship.”

Ironically, one Canadian cop said he wrote the ticket under the “Re-Opening Ontario Act.” How Orwellian.

