In Columbus, the Cop Was Right to Shoot

A good number of those who have criticized the shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant have argued that the officer should have done “something else” to break up the fight. Given the circumstances, this would almost certainly not have been possible — at least, not until after Bryant had begun stabbing her victim. As far as I can see, the officer really did have just two choices: shoot, or allow an attempted murder.

In 1983, the Salt Lake City Police Department developed a test to determine how far away a knife-wielding attacker had to be before a person with a holstered gun could …