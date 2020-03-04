The Corner

PC Culture

In Defense of Dairy

By
Organic milk products are pictured in an organic supermarket. January 12, 2011. (Michaela Rehle/Reuters)

Listen, I realize there are far more important topics to write about, but can we take a moment to appreciate how bonkers it is that we live in a country where “anti-dairy” activism is a thing?

Two milk haters stormed Joe Biden’s stage at his Super Tuesday celebration shouting, “Let dairy die!” But this has been going on for months. In Las Vegas recently, Bernie Sanders was greeted by two topless anti-dairy protestors who smeared pink paint all over themselves on stage. “I’m your biggest supporter, and I’m here to ask you to stop pumping up the dairy industry and to stop pumping up animal agriculture,” a protester (not topless) added. “I believe in you . . .”

One of our generation’s greatest actors, Joaquin Phoenix, spent a chunk of his Academy Award acceptance speech lecturing us about bovines, humans, and our place in the cosmos. “I think that we’ve become very disconnected from the natural world and many of us, what we’re guilty of is an egocentric world view — the belief that we’re the center of the universe,” he explained. Of course, being at the center of the universe is what makes us human.

Comments

In any event, I, too, am passionate about dairy products — almost all the hard cheeses, yogurt, ice cream, what have you. Unlike Phoenix, though, I’m grateful that humans in the Neolithic era began figuring out how to harness nature for their own selfish reasons by doing things such as domesticating milk-producing animals.

Mostly, though, it’s heartening to know that American life is going so well that the treatment of dairy cows has become a genuine issue for some in the activist class. The majority of do-gooding engagement these days, in fact, seems to be propelled by anxieties surrounding the alleged excesses of modernity. It’s when human beings start protesting the lack of milk, meat, or energy that we’ll know we have something to worry about.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

David Harsanyi is a senior writer for National Review and the author of First Freedom: A Ride through America’s Enduring History with the Gun

Most Popular

Elections

Goodbye, Liz

By
In a recent interview with 60 Minutes, former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg tried to describe the political scene: A few years ago, there was a revolution against the intelligentsia. People said, “You know, those people, particularly on the coasts, are trying to tell us what to do.” They wanted a change. ... Read More
Elections

Goodbye, Liz

By
In a recent interview with 60 Minutes, former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg tried to describe the political scene: A few years ago, there was a revolution against the intelligentsia. People said, “You know, those people, particularly on the coasts, are trying to tell us what to do.” They wanted a change. ... Read More
NR PLUS World

Globalization Bleeding

By
By the early 21st century, cosmopolitans were gushing that high-tech, instant communications, transnational agencies and agreements, free-flowing capital, international corporations, and a new eerily uniform global elite had, finally, made nationalism, borders, and even the nation-state itself all irrelevant. ... Read More
NR PLUS World

Globalization Bleeding

By
By the early 21st century, cosmopolitans were gushing that high-tech, instant communications, transnational agencies and agreements, free-flowing capital, international corporations, and a new eerily uniform global elite had, finally, made nationalism, borders, and even the nation-state itself all irrelevant. ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Why Hasn’t Obama Endorsed Biden?

By
In November, Politico reported that Barack Obama wasn't interested in meddling in the Democratic primary, but might feel obliged to throw his weight around if it looked like Bernie Sanders was going to be the nominee. Ryan Lizza wrote, "Back when Sanders seemed like more of a threat than he does now, Obama said ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Why Hasn’t Obama Endorsed Biden?

By
In November, Politico reported that Barack Obama wasn't interested in meddling in the Democratic primary, but might feel obliged to throw his weight around if it looked like Bernie Sanders was going to be the nominee. Ryan Lizza wrote, "Back when Sanders seemed like more of a threat than he does now, Obama said ... Read More
Elections

Latest Super Tuesday Poll Results

By
Joe Biden's victory in South Carolina gives the former vice president a needed boost ahead of the Super Tuesday primaries. The latest RealClear Politics polling averages for Super Tuesday states nevertheless appear favorable for Bernie Sanders, though the impact of tonight's results are not yet reflected in the ... Read More
Elections

Latest Super Tuesday Poll Results

By
Joe Biden's victory in South Carolina gives the former vice president a needed boost ahead of the Super Tuesday primaries. The latest RealClear Politics polling averages for Super Tuesday states nevertheless appear favorable for Bernie Sanders, though the impact of tonight's results are not yet reflected in the ... Read More