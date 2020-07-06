In Education, a Silver Lining to COVID-19

The pandemic has turned much of America inside out, with terrible consequences. But it may have a few upsides, among them increased empathy by instructors for their students. In today’s Martin Center article, Portland Community College writing professor Kathleen Bustamante explains how that is so.

Here is one of the stories she relates in the piece:

A student whose mother had been hospitalized for leukemia, for example, experienced an understandably high amount of stress when the lockdown began. A bright student, he had turned in quality work on time, but started to miss deadlines during the lockdown. He began battling depression and sought treatment because hospital rules stopped him from visiting his mother. He admitted he was having trouble handling the anxiety of a parent battling cancer, a pandemic, and passing my class. Before COVID-19, I might have thought twice before believing him. After 14 years of teaching, I have heard my share of sad stories by procrastinating students who lie to avoid a failing grade. However, this pandemic has brought about trauma and emotional lows for many people. Experiencing the same stressors as my students has increased my levels of understanding and patience as a teacher.

Bustamante now is more lenient about giving students extensions on assignments and devotes more of her time to helping students who are struggling, but is not demanding added compensation for it.

She concludes, “Teaching through COVID-19 has opened my eyes to the many obstacles my students face beyond academics. After the pandemic ends, I look forward to sending my children back to school and life returning to normal. However, a more nuanced perspective on my students’ lives will stay with me.”