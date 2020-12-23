‘In Grateful Chorus’

(Dzurag/Getty Images)

I have a Christmas podcast for you: a Christmas episode of Music for a While. I have done a number of Christmas shows in the past. I have favorite carols and cuts — go-to tracks. This year, however, I’ve played other ones — other favorites, I should say; other go-to tracks. The Christmas repertoire is well-nigh inexhaustible. (I made this point in a post about Chanticleer’s latest Christmas album — their eighth such album. They could keep going to 80, if they wanted to.)

Advertisement

In my podcast, I start with Bach — he who should be started with. I begin with the opening chorus of the Christmas Oratorio. Then, “White Christmas,” as sung by Marilyn Horne — who includes the verse, which is seldom heard (and which explains the song). Then, more Bach, another chorus from the Christmas Oratorio.

As I say — like some entitled-feeling child — “It’s my show, it’s Christmas, and I won’t be denied it.”

Along the way, I have a little jazz, a little George Shearing, doing “God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen,” while drawing on Dave Brubeck. (Inspired).

Advertisement

By the way, did you notice that punctuation? “Merry, Gentlemen” — not “Merry Gentlemen.” A critical distinction, too seldom observed.

Elsewhere in this podcast, I honor a listener request (“Once in Royal David’s City”). I have a dose of Russian, a dose of French, an American spiritual (“Everywhere I Go, Somebody Talkin’ ’Bout Jesus”). And, to end, a blockbuster “First Nowell” (as the old spelling has it).

What could go wrong? Nothing, and I hope you enjoy. Again, here. Merry Christmas.