In Other News, Despite Promises, the Leopard Has Yet to Change Her Spots

February 4: Freshman representative Marjorie Taylor Greene told her Republican colleagues she “believes school shootings are real and called them ‘awful,’ and apologized for her past support for QAnon conspiracy theories, according to two sources familiar with the meeting.”

The congresswoman’s effort to turn over a new leaf and make the most of a fresh start is proceeding this morning with her insistence that the organizers of the January 6 riot and intrusion into the U.S. Capitol were not Trump supporters.

The numerous Trump flags and signs and MAGA hats must have been really elaborate disguises.

