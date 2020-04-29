The Corner

Politics & Policy

Incompetent De Blasio Scapegoats the Jews

By
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at an indoor training center at the USTA Billie Jean King United States Tennis Center, which will be partially converted into temporary hospital during the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, March 31, 2020. (Stefan Jeremiah/Reuters)

Can anyone in their wildest imaginations picture the below tweet being directed at the any other minority in the city of New York — African Americans or the gay community or the Muslims celebrating Ramadan? Can you imagine the blowback if it were?

A week after Jews observed Yom HaShoah, de Blasio thought it would be a good idea to announce to his 1.5 million Twitter followers that he had instructed the city’s police department to crack down on the “Jewish community.”

For one thing, tons of people ignore his social distancing orders — just hours before de Blasio’s tweet, thousands of New Yorkers were breaking those rules when watching Blue Angels jets fly by. Parks are filled with New Yorkers who would be unable to social distance even if they so desired. The mayor must be aware of this trend, since he himself feels free to lumber around Prospect Park, miles away from his home.

Singling out Jews — as if they were a monolithic cultural group — and intimating that they hold some special responsibility for spreading death and sickness that’s afflicted NYC is a high-tech version of blaming the Jews for poisoning the wells during the Black Plague.

De Blasio might not walk around quoting Louis Farrakhan, but he is a product of a New York political culture that sometimes engages in Jew-baiting and often tolerates it. And this feeds an uglier problem. Under the de Blasio administration, anti-Semitism has soared in New York City. Violent anti-Semitism. The mayor surely knows that the Hasidic Jews, the people who bear the brunt of that violence, are not exactly active social-media users. His tweet was meant to project anger at the “Jewish community,” not to speak to them.

It’s one thing to engage in political battles with various factions in the city — and Hasidic Jews participate in these scrums as well as anyone — and another to scapegoat one group. Let’s note that the Hasidic funeral by this small sect that upset de Blasio was reportedly approved by the New York police department, which brought trucks with barriers to close off the surrounding area. The group apologized for the members who broke social-distancing rules.

Comments

If anyone needs to apologize to New York, a place that has not only been hit harder than any city but most countries, it’s de Blasio. In early March, the mayor was still telling New Yorkers “to go on with your lives + get out on the town despite Coronavirus.” It would take thousands of words to detail his soaring ineptitude, but you can read lists of grievances from both right and left. De Blasio, in fact, might be the only politician in the nation whose failures can unite us.

The problem isn’t that de Blasio is a socialist; it’s that he’s an utterly incompetent socialist who has bungled every political issue ever put in front of him. He is likely the worst mayor of New York in modern history. And that’s saying something.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

David Harsanyi is a senior writer for National Review and the author of First Freedom: A Ride through America’s Enduring History with the Gun

Most Popular

Media

A Rant against the Media

By
Why is the first inclination of Donald Trump’s supporters to lash out at the press when he says something ridiculous? Part of it is political expediency, of course. Most of it, though, is completely understandable. Even when Trump badly mangles science, journalists, who spend vast amounts of their time ... Read More
Media

A Rant against the Media

By
Why is the first inclination of Donald Trump’s supporters to lash out at the press when he says something ridiculous? Part of it is political expediency, of course. Most of it, though, is completely understandable. Even when Trump badly mangles science, journalists, who spend vast amounts of their time ... Read More
U.S.

About Those Press Conferences

By
President Trump seems increasingly ambivalent about the utility of the daily and sometime marathon press conferences. He should be — and for reasons besides just their length and frequency. First, Trump gets bogged down into long, back-and-forth jousts with the touché Washington press corps. His impromptu ... Read More
U.S.

About Those Press Conferences

By
President Trump seems increasingly ambivalent about the utility of the daily and sometime marathon press conferences. He should be — and for reasons besides just their length and frequency. First, Trump gets bogged down into long, back-and-forth jousts with the touché Washington press corps. His impromptu ... Read More
World

Why I’m Not Clapping

By
Every Thursday at 8:00 p.m., British homes rouse from their lockdown slumber and empty into the streets for a few minutes of clapping, pot-banging, and drumming in support of workers in the National Health Service (NHS). The weekly ruckus has caused quite a stir in my peaceful idyll of Virginia Water, where ... Read More
World

Why I’m Not Clapping

By
Every Thursday at 8:00 p.m., British homes rouse from their lockdown slumber and empty into the streets for a few minutes of clapping, pot-banging, and drumming in support of workers in the National Health Service (NHS). The weekly ruckus has caused quite a stir in my peaceful idyll of Virginia Water, where ... Read More
Elections

Joe Biden’s Dr. Death

By
Does Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel believe Joe Biden would be better off dead? That would be a peculiar position for Biden’s chief adviser on medical issues and a member of the candidate’s Public Health Advisory Committee to take. But if we accept the reasoning behind Emanuel’s infamous 2014 essay, Biden is ... Read More
Elections

Joe Biden’s Dr. Death

By
Does Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel believe Joe Biden would be better off dead? That would be a peculiar position for Biden’s chief adviser on medical issues and a member of the candidate’s Public Health Advisory Committee to take. But if we accept the reasoning behind Emanuel’s infamous 2014 essay, Biden is ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Blame Bill de Blasio

By
America’s COVID-19 devastation is disproportionately a story of New York State’s devastation, and New York State’s devastation is overwhelmingly a story of New York City’s devastation. There’s a case to be made that New York City mayor Bill de Blasio is the single individual in the United States who is ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Blame Bill de Blasio

By
America’s COVID-19 devastation is disproportionately a story of New York State’s devastation, and New York State’s devastation is overwhelmingly a story of New York City’s devastation. There’s a case to be made that New York City mayor Bill de Blasio is the single individual in the United States who is ... Read More