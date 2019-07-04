Independence Day Links

Want some inspiration? Read Lincoln’s 1858 speech on the meaning of Independence Day: “Let us stick to it then. Let us stand firmly by it then.” More excellent speeches from Coolidge (1926) and Reagan (1986). Video of the Reagan speech is here.
The 7 most bad-ass founding fathers, 5 forgotten founding fathers, and 4 more.
Journal of the American Revolutions’ 10 Myths for the Fourth of July and Breaking News From 1776: First News Reports of Independence.
All about the Statue of Liberty.
Dave Barry’s excellent 1998 column for the 4th of July.
Videos: The Science of Fireworks and of Barbecue.
Kaboom! 10 Facts About Firecrackers That Will Blow You Away. Related: PBS’s description of various fireworks effects, and a quiz.
From Mark Steyn — America The Beautiful: the story of the song.
Top Ten Movies For The Fourth Of July.
When in the course of human events . . . here’s the full text of the Declaration of Independence.
Independence Days from science fiction.
Have a safe and happy Fourth of July!