The Corner

Culture

Independence Day Links

By

Want some inspiration? Read Lincoln’s 1858 speech on the meaning of Independence Day: “Let us stick to it then. Let us stand firmly by it then.” More excellent speeches from Coolidge (1926) and Reagan (1986). Video of the Reagan speech is here.

 The 7 most bad-ass founding fathers, 5 forgotten founding fathers, and 4 more.

Journal of the American Revolutions’ 10 Myths for the Fourth of July and Breaking News From 1776: First News Reports of Independence.

 All about the Statue of Liberty.

Dave Barry’s excellent 1998 column for the 4th of July.

Videos: The Science of Fireworks and of Barbecue.

Kaboom! 10 Facts About Firecrackers That Will Blow You Away. Related: PBS’s description of various fireworks effects, and a quiz.

From Mark Steyn — America The Beautiful: the story of the song.

Top Ten Movies For The Fourth Of July.

When in the course of human events . . . here’s the full text of the Declaration of Independence. 

Comments

Independence Days from science fiction.

Have a safe and happy Fourth of July!

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

U.S.

‘Whatever It Is, I’m Against It’

By
Ramesh notes the speed with which the Betsy Ross flag was deemed outré: Even so, the shift of the Betsy Ross flag, from worth showcasing for the Obama inaugural planners in 2013 to unacceptable for a big company in 2019, has been very quick. That timeline actually downplays how quick it has been: It was nearly ... Read More