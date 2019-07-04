Independence Day Links

Want some inspiration? Read Lincoln’s 1858 speech on the meaning of Independence Day: “Let us stick to it then. Let us stand firmly by it then.” More excellent speeches from Coolidge (1926) and Reagan (1986). Video of the Reagan speech is here.

The 7 most bad-ass founding fathers, 5 forgotten founding fathers, and 4 more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Journal of the American Revolutions’ 10 Myths for the Fourth of July and Breaking News From 1776: First News Reports of Independence.

All about the Statue of Liberty.

Dave Barry’s excellent 1998 column for the 4th of July.

Advertisement

Videos: The Science of Fireworks and of Barbecue.

Kaboom! 10 Facts About Firecrackers That Will Blow You Away. Related: PBS’s description of various fireworks effects, and a quiz.

From Mark Steyn — America The Beautiful: the story of the song.

Top Ten Movies For The Fourth Of July.

When in the course of human events . . . here’s the full text of the Declaration of Independence.

Independence Days from science fiction.

Have a safe and happy Fourth of July!