From Politico:

“If it works out well, Biden will be viewed as a hero and he’ll deserve it,” said Len Burman, a Syracuse University economist and co-founder of the Tax Policy Center. “This is the first time that we’ve ever really provided enough stimulus and the risk is that it will be too much. And inflation is a real risk. But if it works out badly, at least we’ll know the result of a grand experiment like this.”