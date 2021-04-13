Insanity: The FDA and CDC Want to Pause Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

According to the New York Times, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control want to pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine doses because six people have developed a rare disorder involving blood clots. One has died. Around seven million people have taken the vaccine so far. Which means the United States government wants to shelve nine million doses when nearly a thousand people are still dying every day from COVID because of a 0.00008 percent risk. There is a far higher chance of a person getting a blood clot taking birth control pills or even over-the-counter pain killers.

Americans should be able to make choices about taking the J&J vaccine. If women between 18 and 48, the ages of six people who developed blot clots, are at slightly — and I mean slightly — higher risk, they should avoid the vaccine if they like. Or avoid vaccines altogether if you like. Unless new information emerges, a basic cost-benefit analysis tells us that holding up nine million doses of vaccine is insanity.