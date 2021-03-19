Inside the April 5, 2021, Issue of National Review

The April 5, 2021, issue is bound and posted, on its way across the country and globe for those who like their NR tangible. It’s also available right now on your favorite conservative website, and per the fortnightly custom, we will showcase some of the contents for your consideration. So, consider these, please: Ramesh Ponnuru explores the GOP’s efforts to plot a new demographic future, Madeleine Kearns reports on Meghan and Harry’s royal nonsense, Jay Nordlinger investigates the at-war Nobel Peace Prize winner, Ethiopian prime minister Abiy Ahmed, John J. Miller goes back a century to profile Charles Curtis, the forgotten Veep, while the trio of Nicholas Eberstadt, Derek Scissors, and Evan Abramsky drill down on America’s energy independence, something the Biden Administration may indeed kybosh (that’s the issue’s cover story). One more, this from the Books, Arts & Manners section: David Pryce-Jones’ review of Ray Takeyh’s The Last Shah.

Advertisement

Can you read all of them — indeed, the entire issue and the entire archives back a decade and then some — without an NRPLUS membership? Nope. Some? Maybe: Each month NRO visitors get a few free articles, which can include those from the magazine. But that allotment gets exhausted quickly. Smack dab into the paywall you will come — but you can remedy that, right now, so you can read the new issue, and so you can do so much more (with a heck of a lot less ads to circumnavigate). You’ll find the remedy is NRPLUS, and that it is immediate. It’s also quite affordable. Subscribe here.