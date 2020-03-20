Inside the April 6, 2020, Issue

The April 6, 2020, issue of America’s premier conservative magazine is off the printing presses and in the mail — and also available now here. Those with NRPLUS memberships have, of course, complete access to the entire contents (those who don’t confront, usually much sooner than later, a monthly article limit — but there is a remedy to that, more on which below).

Of course the cover image reflects the current Coronavirus madness confronting America and the world, and the contents of this important NR issue include four related pieces that are essential reading: Yuval Levin addresses Washington’s response to the crisis (encouraging a critical fix of “decisional dysfunction”); Michael Brendan Dougherty offers a first-hand perspective on fear in the face of a biological onslaught; Kevin Williamson sees the epidemic as something far more than natural disasters; and Helen Raleigh reports on Chinese citizen-journalists who dared tell the truth about the Coronavirus and who have been “disappeared” by angry Communist officials.

Elsewhere in the issue, Alexandra DeSanctis provides a powerful essay on black pro-lifers; Ray Takeyh reveals that Iran’s leaders — who refuse to believe that sanctions are the cause of the nation’s economic woes — will refuse to consider another nuclear deal; and Jakub Grygiel considers Vladimir Putin’s claims that the West is seeking to encircle Russia and shows that the opposite is the case.

There is plenty more that is excellent and exceptional in this issue.