The Corner

National Review

Inside the August 24, 2020, Issue of National Review

By

The August 24, 2020 issue of National Review is printed and in the mail, but of more immediate importance, it is also available right now, here on NRO. The great news: Anyone who has an NRPLUS membership will avoid the paywall (the limit: three monthly freebies) and read in toto the entire issue. That’s something you will most definitely want to do, given its powerful contents. Such as: Kevin Williamson’s cover essay profile of the endurance of Karl Marx, Andrew McCarthy’s informed analysis of William Barr’s performance as attorney general, Brian Garner’s new grammar column on “nonwords” (he ain’t a fan), Jay Nordlinger’s profile of the late Polish conductor, Krzysztof Penderecki, and, with another SCOTUS term in the rear-view mirror, the joint take by Carrie Severino and Frank Scaturro on how the conservative legal movement is faring.

Comments

Oh yes, this too: With polls showing him trailing in most states and on all issues, you’ll want to read the Rich Lowry / Ramesh Ponnuru troubling critique of Donald Trump’s reelection chances. Why at this point you wouldn’t have an NRPLUS membership may befuddle some, but we are firm believers in it being better late than never. Subscribe here.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Law & the Courts

Government Misconduct Frees Cliven Bundy

By
Politically charged prosecutions — even ones that are thoroughly justified — often end badly for the justice system. So it appears with the federal prosecutions of Cliven Bundy and his sons. The government blew its case against Bundy's sons by overcharging them, resulting in a jury acquittal in 2016. Today, ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Government Misconduct Frees Cliven Bundy

By
Politically charged prosecutions — even ones that are thoroughly justified — often end badly for the justice system. So it appears with the federal prosecutions of Cliven Bundy and his sons. The government blew its case against Bundy's sons by overcharging them, resulting in a jury acquittal in 2016. Today, ... Read More
Politics & Policy

What Next?

By
Imagine this: You have a friend who has never saved a penny for his retirement. You ask him about it when he is in his twenties, and he says, “No problem — I’m going to win the lottery.” Years go by. You ask him about it in his thirties, in his forties, in his fifties, etc., and get the same answer. At ... Read More
Politics & Policy

What Next?

By
Imagine this: You have a friend who has never saved a penny for his retirement. You ask him about it when he is in his twenties, and he says, “No problem — I’m going to win the lottery.” Years go by. You ask him about it in his thirties, in his forties, in his fifties, etc., and get the same answer. At ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Year of Resentment

By
Political journalists, commentators, pundits, and flacks often engage in their work in a year like this with a world-weary, if not depressed, attitude. And given the oddly low metabolism of our presidential campaign, who could blame them? Donald Trump isn’t able to do the rallies that energized him and his ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Year of Resentment

By
Political journalists, commentators, pundits, and flacks often engage in their work in a year like this with a world-weary, if not depressed, attitude. And given the oddly low metabolism of our presidential campaign, who could blame them? Donald Trump isn’t able to do the rallies that energized him and his ... Read More
U.S.

Baby Please Come Back, Says Andrew Cuomo

By
Then-Mayor Mike Bloomberg famously described New York City in 2003 as a “luxury product,” and therefore priced accordingly. The price hasn’t changed, except to go up slightly — taxes, rents, everything. But few would argue that the product New York offers remains first-rate. The theaters are closed. The ... Read More
U.S.

Baby Please Come Back, Says Andrew Cuomo

By
Then-Mayor Mike Bloomberg famously described New York City in 2003 as a “luxury product,” and therefore priced accordingly. The price hasn’t changed, except to go up slightly — taxes, rents, everything. But few would argue that the product New York offers remains first-rate. The theaters are closed. The ... Read More