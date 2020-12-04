Inside the December 17, 2020, Issue of National Review

The Corner

So much younger than our actual years, NR marks the 65th anniversary of its 1955 founding by William F. Buckley Jr. with a spectacular celebratory issue. The thing of ink and paper is now off the presses and in the mail, heavier than usual at 120 pages, counting the covers. Of course, all its goodness is available, in toto, now to NRPLUS members. In addition to The Week, the Table of Contents of the December 17, 2020, issue boasts 38 articles, essays, reviews, and a rare work of fiction (this by acclaimed novelist, Mark Helprin; it’s titled Anna, Dressed in White and Blue).

Our fortnightly custom is to recommend five pieces from the new issue. This being a special occasion, we will triple that.

Matthew Continetti leads off the issue’s initial section (“Conservatism and the State of the Debate”) with a reflection on conservatism’s past triumphs and current challenges. The following pieces include Richard Brookhiser’s article charging that statue-toppling is also an attack on principles, Ross Douthat’s piece lamenting the decline of the Christian consensus, and Terry Teachout’s essay on America’s widening — and unbridgeable — cultural chasm. Next is a section on “Politics and Policy,” and among its offerings are Nicholas Eberstadt’s analysis of the folks overlooked by Big Government, Amity Schlaes’ Coolidge-channeling call to benefit the working class by austerity and tax cuts, and Yuval Levin’s plea for entitlement reform as an obligation to the future. The section on “The World” leads off with Niall Fergusson’s piece on the second Cold War (with Red China) and closes with former editor John O’Sullivan’s analysis of the state of the European Union, post-Brexit. From there the special issue takes up Culture, with a trio of pieces: Armond White considers the collapse of journalism as seen through the 90’s movie, Up Close and Personal, Andrew Roberts reflects on wokery’s infection of the business of history writing, and Joseph Epstein chronicles the decline of literature and the novel since this journal’s founding.

Next is a pleasant memory-lane stroll. Leading off: Lee Edward’s remembrance of the conservative movement some six decades ago. John J. Miller follows with a piece praising the movement’s chronicler, the esteemed George Nash, which in turn is followed by Neal B. Freeman’s article reminding us of the giants — Chambers, Burnham, Schlamm, Meyer, Bozell, Kendall, Rusher, Rickenbacker, and of course, WFB — on whose shoulders we stand now. (Also, do not miss Mark Wright’s briefing on the current Who’s Who of NR.)

And then the pageantry is capped with a delightful and ingenious book-review section, one that takes fresh looks at such classics as Edmund Burke’s Reflection on the Revolution in France (aced by Gregory M. Collins), William Blackstone’s Commentaries on the Laws of England (given its due by Adam M. Carrington), Alexander Hamilton’s The Federalist Papers (approved by Charles C. W. Cooke), and Alexis de Tocqueville’s Democracy in America (a rave from none other than Harvey Mansfield).

That has been more than the 15 promised suggestions. Good! Let’s end where the December 17th issue itself began, Rich Lowry’s kick-off, which along the way reminisced:

The occasion has got me thinking of my memories of NR as a reader. I can still recall reading as a high schooler our 30th-anniversary issue, easily as thick as this one, with a pen in hand to underline what seemed the particularly important passages. NR wasn’t just a magazine for me, it was an education, an introduction to a broader intellectual, political, and cultural world — and a completely exhilarating one.

Whether you are a high-schooler or an old-schooler, be assured: This very special 65th anniversary issue will provide you, too, with an exhilarating experience.

If You Like Your Police, You Can Keep Your Police

By
The most amusing thing about the Obama v. the Squad kerfuffle is that there is not actually an inch of substantive daylight between the supposed combatants. Former President Obama does not disagree with the sentiments or objectives of Ilhan Omar et al. He disagrees with their tactic of pursuing it through a ... Read More

America Waits Out the Biden Era

By
Now that the post-electoral haze is clearing a little, and we see that the Democrats so skillfully arranged for massive ballot-harvesting electoral fraud in several swing states that their likely theft of the election may, in yet another demonstration of the atrophied condition of the American legal system, be ... Read More
Biden’s Unhelpful Mask Stance

By
On the menu today: Joe Biden brings his own problems to the national stage, declaring that he wants Americans to wear masks until the end of his first 100 days in office -- well after the 100 million most vulnerable Americans will be vaccinated! -- and warns that the nation’s death toll from the pandemic will ... Read More

The Climate Warriors are Eyeing Your Plate

By
The war on red meat, spearheaded by vegetarians (and then vegans) has been going on for years. More recently, the climate warriors have joined in. A decade or so ago, the idea that climate change might have been used as a justification for either banishing meat from the table — or repricing it so that it was ... Read More

Wonder Drug Cures All Problems

By
I’ve just discovered a film that has changed my life. Give it a chance, and it’ll change yours, too. The film is Another Round, by the sly Dane Thomas Vinterberg (The Celebration), and it heralds the discovery of a miraculous substance by four friends, all of them high-school teachers in Denmark, on the ... Read More

The Conspiracy Theory That Could Hand Joe Biden the Senate

By
There is no evidence that Lin Wood and Sidney Powell are secretly working for the Democratic National Committee, but no one has definitively disproved it, either. That’s the kind of conspiratorial reasoning that the Wood-Powell duo, with their deep commitment to wild and unfalsifiable charges, might apply to ... Read More

