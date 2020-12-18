Inside the December 31, 2020, Issue of National Review

The December 31, 2020, issue of National Review — the 24th and final fortnightly of a most dramatic year — is ready and available to all NRPLUS members (become one here and even . . . now), and on its way to thousands of mailboxes across the fruited plains. Including, as is NR’s annual custom, one of the wonderful Christmas stories written by the late Aloїse Buckley Heath, the issue cover presents the eagle of the Great Seal of the United States swapping out its olive branch for a marijuana leaf — an apt symbol to depict the duet of articles on the “promise and peril” of weed’s legalization: One, by Kevin D. Williamson, looks at how congressional Republicans are out of step with voters (including GOP voters) on the issue of legalization, while the other, by Robert VerBruggen, argues for a war-on-drugs rollback done very carefully.

Elsewhere in the issue, Rich Lowry and Ramesh Ponnuru jointly critique President Trump’s post-election conduct, Andrew C. McCarthy analyzes a succession of courts showing aversion to election-overturning, Jimmy Quinn reports on his travels with departing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Reuel Marc Gerecht and Ray Takeyh reflect on President Trump’s foreign-policy triumphs in dealing with Iran. There’s plenty more between the covers, all of it capped on the final page, where Dan Foster’s “Happy Warrior” renders a third-degree burn to doctoring à la Jill Biden.

We leave you where this issue and every issue begins: The line atop the front cover, which this time displays a warm and heartfelt message: Merry Christmas!