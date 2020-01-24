Inside the February 10, 2020, Issue

The Corner

That’s a great image on the cover of the new February 10, 2020, issue of your favorite magazine — this Kremlin-retro side view of ardent Vermont socialist / Democrat / presidential wannabe Bernie Sanders, who Kyle Smith profiles in an excellent essay, “The Green Mountain Red.” We will suggest a trio of additional pieces from the new issue (which brims from the get-go “The Week” to the last-page “Happy Warrior” (which, in this issue, is a David Harsanyi hosannah to the smartphone) with wisdom and conservative mirth), expecting also this might finally induce those NRPLUS holdouts to subscribe (done here) if only to stop crashing headlong into the paywall. The suggested trio: Keeping with the red theme, Daniel Tenreiro reports on how the recent Taiwanese elections have thwarted Peking boss Xi Jinping’s plan for an extended ChiCom empire; Jay Nordlinger profiles University of Chicago free-speech champion Geoffrey Stone; and Victor Davis Hanson analyzes America’s obligations in the Middle East, where strategic considerations have evolved. And let’s throw in a bonus suggestion: Robert VerBruggen’s quite-positive review of David Bahnsen’s new book, Elizabeth Warren: How Her Presidency Would Destroy the Middle Class and the American Dream.

If you do not have an NRPLUS subscription, access to the magazine’s exceptional content is quite limited. It’s not something of which you should deprive yourself, and with an NRPLUS subscription, you won’t.

