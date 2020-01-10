Inside the January 27, 2020 Issue

The Corner

The January 27, 2020 issue of National Review — commencing the year in which this venerable publication shall celebrate its 65th anniversary of historical athwart-standing — is ready and available, and, as is our custom, brimming with remarkable writing. If you will allow a few suggestions from the issue’s Table of Contents, here are four:

  • David Harsanyi’s review of conservative Never Trumpism — its past (including his own) and reduced present (he finds silliness in its remnants), as well as his take on the increasing derangement of the Left.
  • The important cover essay, Lyman Stone’s “Our Global Birth Dearth.” It’s a detailed analysis of the causes and consequences of a worldwide “baby bust,” and the problems facing policy prescriptions which seek to reverse the trend.
  • On the issue’s last (but not least) page, Kyle Smith performs “Happy Warrior” duties to recount a castigated Hollywood’s outrage over Ricky Gervais’s very un-PC putdowns while hosting the Golden Globes awards show.
  • Michael Doran’s review praising Rich Lowry’s acclaimed new book, The Case for Nationalism: How It Made Us Powerful, United, and Free.
  • Let’s add a bonus suggestion: Fred Siegel’s glowing review of Amity Shlaes’ Great-Society: A New History (he calls it “a powerful book”).

Energy & Environment

Greta Thunberg Is a Joke

By
‘Poll Finds Most People Would Rather Be Annihilated By Giant Tidal Wave Than Continue To Be Lectured By Climate Change Activists,” the Babylon Bee reported in December, adding in an attached news story that one man’s response to hearing “just 30 seconds of a Greta Thunberg lecture” was to scrawl on the ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Pelosi’s Impeachment Blunder

By
We are in the midst of an imaginary impeachment standoff between House speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell. “Both have drawn firm lines in the sand. Someone's got to give,” one reporter recently declared. There is, of course, nothing to “give.” Pelosi has no standing to ... Read More
Film & TV

Best Movies of the Decade

By
As film culture moves onward, it’s best to approach 2020 by previous milestones. The past movie decade did not belong to social-justice propagandists but to Alain Resnais, Zack Snyder, Clint Eastwood, and the rise of S. Craig Zahler. What makes those four auteurs the most significant filmmakers of the preceding ... Read More
