Inside the January 27, 2020 Issue

The January 27, 2020 issue of National Review — commencing the year in which this venerable publication shall celebrate its 65th anniversary of historical athwart-standing — is ready and available, and, as is our custom, brimming with remarkable writing. If you will allow a few suggestions from the issue’s Table of Contents, here are four:

All these articles, and all articles from each and every National Review issue from the last decade, can be accessed and read by NRPLUS subscribers. If you are not one, well, you’re limited to reading just three magazine pieces in a month — a number you can blow through in a handful of minutes. There is a solution to hitting the paywall: Yep, it’s becoming an NRPLUS member, which you can do right here, right now.