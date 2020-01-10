Inside the January 27, 2020 Issue

The January 27, 2020 issue of National Review — commencing the year in which this venerable publication shall celebrate its 65th anniversary of historical athwart-standing — is ready and available, and, as is our custom, brimming with remarkable writing. If you will allow a few suggestions from the issue’s Table of Contents, here are four:
- David Harsanyi’s review of conservative Never Trumpism — its past (including his own) and reduced present (he finds silliness in its remnants), as well as his take on the increasing derangement of the Left.
- The important cover essay, Lyman Stone’s “Our Global Birth Dearth.” It’s a detailed analysis of the causes and consequences of a worldwide “baby bust,” and the problems facing policy prescriptions which seek to reverse the trend.
- On the issue’s last (but not least) page, Kyle Smith performs “Happy Warrior” duties to recount a castigated Hollywood’s outrage over Ricky Gervais’s very un-PC putdowns while hosting the Golden Globes awards show.
- Michael Doran’s review praising Rich Lowry’s acclaimed new book, The Case for Nationalism: How It Made Us Powerful, United, and Free.
- Let’s add a bonus suggestion: Fred Siegel’s glowing review of Amity Shlaes’ Great-Society: A New History (he calls it “a powerful book”).
