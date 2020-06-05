Inside the June 22, 2020, Issue

The Corner

The new issue of National Review is now available to all NRPLUS readers, and some of its contents may still be available to those who have yet to exhaust their monthly free-reads of America’s premier conservative journal. If that means you, well, you should pray that you have one of those freebies to read the consequential, dozen-page report by Nicholas Eberstadt and Daniel Blumenthal, “China Unquarantined,” in which the authors explore the threats to the international system posed by Communist China, a major and ill-intentioned power, sadly made so by the U.S. It’s a must-read essay.

Elsewhere in the issue, there are gems from the Table of Contents through the “Happy Warrior” column (in this issue, Heather Wilhelm’s prepping admission), but let’s take this opportunity to recommend Jay Nordlinger’s extensive first-hand account of riding out lockdowns and riots in New York City (James Lilek’s “Athwart” column recounts the same, albeit from Minneapolis, with the usual bite and touch of sarcasm), Daniel J. Mahoney’s review of the new American Conservatism collection, and Charlie Cooke’s free-speech defense of Section 230.

There’s not a single word you will want to miss. And do you know what? You could be reading all of the words right now. No waiting for the USPS to get the old paper-and-ink to you in a week or so (nothing wrong with that of course). To read the new issue, and to get access to the NR archives (each and every issue from the last decade and then some, plus a mostly ad-free experience on NRO, amongst other benefits), get that NRPLUS membership going. Do that right here, and why not right now.

Media

What Is Fact-Checking without Facts?

By
‘Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts.” How quaint seems this trenchant observation by the late Daniel Patrick Moynihan, one of the greatest progressive thinkers of the 20th century’s latter half. Not because of the patriarchal pronoun presumptions of the aging white cis male; I ... Read More
NR Webathon

Don’t Let Them Destroy the Country

By
I   don’t come to you with tidings of joy. If you aren’t alarmed by what’s happening to the country, you haven’t been paying attention. I don’t simply mean the sickening violence. I mean the campaign to excuse it and normalize it by the media establishment and the intellectual elite. It’s ... Read More
U.S.

The Lockdowns Are Now a Scandal

By
A boy in my neighborhood committed suicide a few weeks ago. It’s possible that the teen’s preexisting problems were exacerbated by the seclusion, tediousness, and helplessness of a national lockdown. Maybe not. I didn’t really know him. I do know that locals were forced to pay respects by sitting parked ... Read More
