The Corner

National Review

Inside the March 23, 2020, Issue of National Review

By

The March 23, 2020 issue of National Review is off the presses, piping hot and in the mail. See you in a couple of days . . . unless you are an NRPLUS member. If so, you’ll find all of its contents available right now, right here. There really is so much good stuff to be found in this new issue, which sports on the cover a particularly good Roman Genn caricature announcing Kyle Smith’s profile of the newly ex-candidate Michael Bloomberg, whose spending has proven that money may buy campaign staff but can’t buy love. Read Kyle’s piece here. Elsewhere between the Table of Contents and David Harsanyi’s back-page Happy Warrior column (a powerful takedown of nonchalance toward Marxism and its fellow-travelers), you will find a trove of wise articles and reviews. We’ll recommend a few, such as Andrew McCarthy’s masterful essay calling for the end to the “unconstitutional mess” that is the FISA court (read it here), Ramesh Ponnuru and Yuval Levin jointly pen a must-read analysis of the past and future of reform conservatism, and, with the coronavirus spread on the minds of so many, Victor Davis Hanson’s lesson on plagues ancient and modern, and their historical consequences.

Comments

Elsewhere in the issue, there is Jay Nordlinger’s profile of the brave Oyub Titiev, who is fighting to halt human-rights abuses in Chechnya (you’ll find it here), and a special trio of technology-section articles worth everyone’s consideration, including the lead piece by Charlie Cooke, who counters the claim that our promised technological future hasn’t come, nor ever will. Read it here. And we have to give The Boss his due: Rich Lowry pens a glowing review, found here, of Mike Eruzione’s memoir, The Making of a Miracle.

We find ourselves still in March’s early days, and many have likely already hit their monthly free-articles threshold. Dang! Oh sure, there is copious free content on NationalReview.com, but when it comes to magazine pieces — always exceptional, each and every one — well, three-for free is the limit. But there is no limit for NRPLUS members, a happy band which really must include you. Join here.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

Democrats Should Be Very, Very Nervous

By
So, let me get this straight. After a year of campaigning, discussion, and debate among the Democrats, as of early February the party had decided Joe Biden was the favorite for its presidential nomination: He led in 19 of the 21 national polls taken before the Iowa caucuses. Then people started to vote, and it ... Read More
Elections

Democrats Should Be Very, Very Nervous

By
So, let me get this straight. After a year of campaigning, discussion, and debate among the Democrats, as of early February the party had decided Joe Biden was the favorite for its presidential nomination: He led in 19 of the 21 national polls taken before the Iowa caucuses. Then people started to vote, and it ... Read More
Media

Pretending Joe Biden Is Fine

By
As what appears to be a willful act of national make-believe sweeps the Democratic primaries, Alexandra Petri has a funny sarcastic column in the Washington Post: "I just remembered Joe Biden is fine." She writes: Please don’t show me any footage of Joe Biden saying or doing things. Or of me saying or doing ... Read More
Media

Pretending Joe Biden Is Fine

By
As what appears to be a willful act of national make-believe sweeps the Democratic primaries, Alexandra Petri has a funny sarcastic column in the Washington Post: "I just remembered Joe Biden is fine." She writes: Please don’t show me any footage of Joe Biden saying or doing things. Or of me saying or doing ... Read More
Elections

This Is Going to Be War

By
The establishment rallied around Biden incredibly quickly, and it may well make a big difference tonight. But I don’t think we’ve fully seen what the reaction of Bernie people is going to be to all of this. There is sure to be a backlash, driven by the belief that the last few days are the product of a ... Read More
Elections

This Is Going to Be War

By
The establishment rallied around Biden incredibly quickly, and it may well make a big difference tonight. But I don’t think we’ve fully seen what the reaction of Bernie people is going to be to all of this. There is sure to be a backlash, driven by the belief that the last few days are the product of a ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Why Hasn’t Obama Endorsed Biden?

By
In November, Politico reported that Barack Obama wasn't interested in meddling in the Democratic primary, but might feel obliged to throw his weight around if it looked like Bernie Sanders was going to be the nominee. Ryan Lizza wrote, "Back when Sanders seemed like more of a threat than he does now, Obama said ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Why Hasn’t Obama Endorsed Biden?

By
In November, Politico reported that Barack Obama wasn't interested in meddling in the Democratic primary, but might feel obliged to throw his weight around if it looked like Bernie Sanders was going to be the nominee. Ryan Lizza wrote, "Back when Sanders seemed like more of a threat than he does now, Obama said ... Read More