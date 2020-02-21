Inside the March 9, 2020 Issue of National Review

The March 9, 2020 issue of your favorite conservative magazine is out, and it spotlights a trio of important essays on “The Unobtainable American Home.” We recommend that you check out all three, the whole composed of Kevin Williamson’s look at the greenback-caste dystopia of Aspen, Colorado (billionaires only, please); Michael Gibson’s excellent analysis of the Bay Area, where development is verboten and new housing not to be had; and Kevin Erdmann’s take on the rising costs of new homes, thanks to the tangled web of preferential housing programs, “closed-access” cities, and an explosion in land-use restrictions. Elsewhere in the issue, among its many exceptional offerings, look for Ramesh Ponnuru’s review of the absurd political effort to breathe life into the very dead ERA, Kat Timpf’s love letter to South Park, and John McCormack’s campaign-trail report on the Bernie Sanders juggernaut.

Advertisement

If you don’t have an NRPLUS subscription, you will, at best, be able to read but three of the aforementioned pieces. There’s an easy fix to that, and an easy way to preclude depriving yourself of the wisdom each one of these pieces (indeed, each and every article and review published in this and every fortnightly issue of NR) provides: Subscribe! Do it here.