The Corner

National Review

Inside the November 16, 2020, Issue of National Review

By

The November 16, 2020, issue is out, and has a bevy of wonderful articles that bring sunshine and wit and wisdom your way. The physical National Review magazine itself is in the mail, winding its way towards the homes of subscribers, but there is no wait for NRPLUS members (are you one? If not then remedy that right here). We’ll take this opportunity to recommend some of the contents, and of course the best place to start is with the cover essay, penned by Charles C. W. Cooke, about his adopted and beloved home state of Florida (per Charlie: it’s “a fabulous place to live — and, moreover, far from being an eccentric backwater, it is a compelling, important, and up-and-coming part of the United States of America, filled with interesting and capable people from all walks of life.”). The other major pieces (“two-column” is the in-house descriptive lingo) following it are Naomi Schaefer Riley’s truly important essay making the case for foster-care reform, Scott Winship’s piece arguing that widespread, at-home COVID testing is vital for restoring America, and Vivek Ramaswamy’s smart essay exploring the diversity that defines every individual.

Comments

Since we’re in a sunny mood, here are two more recommendations: Jay Nordlinger finds things lively at a cemetery, while in the Books, Arts & Manners section, David Mamet offers a wonderful reflection on the intelligencia-hold by the New York Muscovites (“Eastern European Jewish Americans, brought up on the 1930s socialism and free love”) who were so influential in theater.

Do remember that if you are not an NRPLUS member, you get but three monthly cracks at articles we’ve designated as exclusive — which applies to all magazine pieces. So, do get that subscription (heck, there’s a big sale going on right now).

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

Biden, Never

By
Editor’s Note: If you would like to read more pros and cons on voting for President Trump, further essays on the subject, each from a different perspective, can be found  here, here, here, here, here and here. These articles, and the one below, reflect the views of the individual authors, not of the ... Read More
Elections

Biden, Never

By
Editor’s Note: If you would like to read more pros and cons on voting for President Trump, further essays on the subject, each from a different perspective, can be found  here, here, here, here, here and here. These articles, and the one below, reflect the views of the individual authors, not of the ... Read More
Elections

Late Campaign Stops Don’t Seem to Do Much

By
Growing up in New Jersey, we called nights like tonight – where there were expectations for hooliganism -- vandalism, breaking windows, and perhaps even arson, “Mischief Night.” In Detroit, they called it “Devil’s Night.” In 2020, Americans just call it “Friday.” On the menu today: wondering ... Read More
Elections

Late Campaign Stops Don’t Seem to Do Much

By
Growing up in New Jersey, we called nights like tonight – where there were expectations for hooliganism -- vandalism, breaking windows, and perhaps even arson, “Mischief Night.” In Detroit, they called it “Devil’s Night.” In 2020, Americans just call it “Friday.” On the menu today: wondering ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Searching for a Sign

By
I’ve been waiting for almost six months to see a Biden-Harris yard sign in my neighborhood. Finally one -- just one -- appeared about two weeks ago. It is large and proud. The homeowners even equipped it with a spotlight, so that it is visible at night. I’m surprised, because liberal political yard signs ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Searching for a Sign

By
I’ve been waiting for almost six months to see a Biden-Harris yard sign in my neighborhood. Finally one -- just one -- appeared about two weeks ago. It is large and proud. The homeowners even equipped it with a spotlight, so that it is visible at night. I’m surprised, because liberal political yard signs ... Read More
White House

Hell, Yes

By
Editor’s Note: If you would like to read more pros and cons on voting for President Trump, further essays on the subject, each from a different perspective, can be found here, here, here, here, and here. These articles, and the one below, reflect the views of the individual authors, not of the National ... Read More
White House

Hell, Yes

By
Editor’s Note: If you would like to read more pros and cons on voting for President Trump, further essays on the subject, each from a different perspective, can be found here, here, here, here, and here. These articles, and the one below, reflect the views of the individual authors, not of the National ... Read More
Media

About That ‘Uncoverable’ Biden Story

By
Journalists claim they can’t cover the New York Post’s Hunter Biden email scoop because the underlying evidence has yet to been verified. Also, they won’t look for any verifying evidence because there isn’t enough evidence. It’s quite the conundrum. Because other than the now-corroborated emails, ... Read More
Media

About That ‘Uncoverable’ Biden Story

By
Journalists claim they can’t cover the New York Post’s Hunter Biden email scoop because the underlying evidence has yet to been verified. Also, they won’t look for any verifying evidence because there isn’t enough evidence. It’s quite the conundrum. Because other than the now-corroborated emails, ... Read More