Inside the November 30, 2020, Issue of National Review

The November 30, 2020, issue of National Review assembles 17 worthwhile articles and essays — all that in addition to as-usual excellent columns and regular fare — that in toto make eminent sense of the recent elections and their consequences. In particular, there is a focus on the “Blue Wave” that wasn’t. Our custom is to recommend four articles — which is one more (of the “exclusive” kind, and all NR magazine articles are indeed exclusive) than the NR website entitles its readers who have not yet become NRPLUS members (subscribe here if that means you) — from the new issue, and we will see that and raise you one. Do consider Mathew Continetti’s excellent essay on the “Bourbon Democrats” and their long-term inability to keep the party Jacobins at bay; Rich Lowry’s important take on “The Promise and Peril of Trump’s Cultural Politics”; Charlie Cooke’s sharp analysis showing the Biden campaign was the media; Luke Thompson’s reporting on how the suburbs have flipped from red to blue; and John McCormack’s article on where and how the “Blue Wave” broke.

From the first paragraph in The Week (“We were sort of expecting Cal Cunningham to make his concession on Match.com.”) to David Harsanyi’s “Happy Warrior” contribution (it’s a gem, titled “The Suicide of Expertise”) on the last page, the entire issue is worth your attention. Confound the paywall that will surely confront many of you by subscribing to NRPLUS. To quote Anonymous: “You’ll be glad you did.”

Politics & Policy

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Defined

By
Since last week, when we first learned of election results that were surprisingly close at the presidential level and unexpectedly bad for Democrats at the congressional level (and elsewhere), there has been a low-level civil war brewing within the Democratic Party. More moderate members, such as Richmond, ... Read More
The New Electoral Map

By
With most of the votes counted, we are edging closer to having results for most of the country for 2020, with the exception of a few extremely slow-counting states such as New York and California. And even challenges to the vote totals are unlikely to move the final results much in percentage terms. Among other ... Read More
Will Trump Ride Off into the Sunset?

By
I once wrote that whenever Donald Trump exits office, he will likely leave as a “tragic hero.” Over two millennia ago, the Athenian tragedian Sophocles first described the archetype in his portraits of an angry and old but still fearsome Ajax, and heroic but stubborn and self-fixated Antigone. In the ... Read More
The Final Act

By
The president of the United States, Donald Trump, is rage-tweeting as I write. He has moved from a conspiracy theory about the poll watchers and mail trucks of fake ballots to a conspiracy theory about software that was programmed to inflict an electoral loss on Donald Trump. Soon, it will just be crazed ... Read More
