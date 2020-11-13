Inside the November 30, 2020, Issue of National Review

The November 30, 2020, issue of National Review assembles 17 worthwhile articles and essays — all that in addition to as-usual excellent columns and regular fare — that in toto make eminent sense of the recent elections and their consequences. In particular, there is a focus on the “Blue Wave” that wasn’t. Our custom is to recommend four articles — which is one more (of the “exclusive” kind, and all NR magazine articles are indeed exclusive) than the NR website entitles its readers who have not yet become NRPLUS members (subscribe here if that means you) — from the new issue, and we will see that and raise you one. Do consider Mathew Continetti’s excellent essay on the “Bourbon Democrats” and their long-term inability to keep the party Jacobins at bay; Rich Lowry’s important take on “The Promise and Peril of Trump’s Cultural Politics”; Charlie Cooke’s sharp analysis showing the Biden campaign was the media; Luke Thompson’s reporting on how the suburbs have flipped from red to blue; and John McCormack’s article on where and how the “Blue Wave” broke.

From the first paragraph in The Week (“We were sort of expecting Cal Cunningham to make his concession on Match.com.”) to David Harsanyi’s “Happy Warrior” contribution (it’s a gem, titled “The Suicide of Expertise”) on the last page, the entire issue is worth your attention. Confound the paywall that will surely confront many of you by subscribing to NRPLUS. To quote Anonymous: “You’ll be glad you did.”