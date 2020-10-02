Inside the October 19, 2020, Issue of National Review

The October 19, 2020, issue of National Review is typical — replete with well-written, well-considered pieces that . . . get you thinking. None more so than the cover story by Dan McLaughlin: “The Nation’s Capital Should Not Be a State”, which notes that among several reasons making this bald Democratic grab for additional Senate seats a bad idea is a thing called the Constitution. If you had the magazine in your hands (of course, if you have an NRPLUS subscription, you don’t have to wait for the mailman to bring the issue to your home — you can read it all right now) you could flip the page after finishing Dan’s piece to find another most-worthwhile essay, this by Ramesh Ponnuru and Robert P. George, which provides a deep and detailed consideration of the voting obligations of a Catholic as relates to the life issues.

Advertisement

We recommend all in the issue, but offer three more pieces for a goodly sampling of the fare: Madeleine Kearns’ essay on how modern feminists have made seduction indistinguishable from coercion, Reagan scholar Craig Shirley’s insightful essay reminding us of why the 1980 presidential election was so consequential, and Rong Xiaoqing’s powerful report on the uproar over leftist educrats tossing a Virginia high-school’s merit-based admissions standards — of course to the detriment of local Asian students.

You’ll want to read it all, of course. Alas: Some will find their hopes dashed by the paywall. But fret not: That is simply and easily and affordably scaled courtesy of NRPLUS.